Hello, nostalgia! Lansing couple opens '80s, '90s collectible store in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. — It all started with a ninja turtle.

"He has the biggest ninja turtle collection I've ever seen," said Roanna Selvage, talking about her fiance, Brian Jupin. "That was kind of what started us off was we started selling his ninja turtles that he told us parents probably like 100 times to just get rid of."

Thankfully Brian's parents didn't get rid of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, or Raphael. Collecting all that memorabilia paid off.

The young couple has used their love of memorabilia to open their store, Grave Danger.

It's an '80s, '90s and 2000s collectible store that's impossible to walk through without saying, "Oh! Remember this?"

"We really loved that feeling that you had when you were a kid when you would walk into a toy store," Selvage said. "It's something that as adults we really miss, and we found that a lot of people our age also feel the same way."

The front register at Grave Danger is made up of VHS tapes, and the shelves are decked out with hundreds of action figures, Polly Pockets, horror movies, collectible horror dolls and Harry Potter memorabilia.

There's a bargain box full of $1 toys and $2 movies, as well as a Halloween costume rack for kids and dogs.

Many of these collectibles come from trades. The owners welcome anyone to come in during their consignment hours to sell, donate or trade their own collectible items.

Selvage and Jupin have been selling their merchandise at malls and other storefronts for more than two years now, this is the first brick-and-mortar store of their own.

The self-described Halloween fiends made sure to open just in time for the spooky season, find them here Wednesdays through Sundays, but not on the scary holiday itself.

"Oh, so we are getting married on Halloween," said Selvage. "So we wanted to be in here before Halloween to be able to share that with everybody and just be really excited about it and be able to celebrate Halloween even though we'll be busy getting married."

Grave Danger is having their grand opening Friday Oct. 1, to Sunday Oct. 3.

The store will be offering free punch, giveaways, and even meet and greets with pikachu.

