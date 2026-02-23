LANSING, Mich — Have you ever walked through downtown Lansing and thought, “I wish I had a say in what businesses open here?” Or imagined a new restaurant, shop, or entertainment venue that would make the area even better? Now’s your chance.

Downtown Lansing Inc. is seeking community members to join its Business Development Committee to help shape the future of downtown businesses.

The committee focuses on attracting and retaining local businesses while diversifying options for dining, entertainment, and retail

Local entrepreneurs like Britt Houze highlight the appeal of investing in the area.

Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, and business owners, residents, property owners, and community supporters are encouraged to attend and share ideas.

WATCH: Have a business idea for Downtown Lansing? Now’s your chance to voice your opinion

Have a business idea for Downtown Lansing? Now’s your chance to voice your opinion

Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) is inviting community members to join its Business Development Committee, a group focused on shaping the future of downtown by attracting and retaining local businesses.

As downtown continues to experience the natural ebbs and flows of business openings, closures, and changing foot traffic, DLI leaders say community input is more important than ever.

“We’re looking at diversifying our businesses and our business mix so that we have those accommodations and features — whether that’s to eat, to be entertained, to go see a show over at Grewal Hall,” said DLI Community Development Director Kate Litwin.

For entrepreneurs like Britt Houze, Downtown Lansing represents opportunity.

After graduating from Michigan State University, Houze decided to plant roots just a few miles away and join Middle Village to sell items from his business, B Houze Originals.

“I wanted to try my hand at a bigger market and here we are,” Houze said. “I love being able to be seen with the other businesses. I love being in the community.”

New businesses like Houze’s are exactly what DLI hopes to continue attracting and supporting through strategic planning and community collaboration.

The Business Development Committee is focused on:

Attracting new, locally owned businesses

Supporting and retaining existing businesses

Exploring ideas for downtown improvements

Strengthening the overall business mix

But organizers emphasize that this effort isn’t just for business owners.

“These might be business people downtown, they may own property — just residents or people who work here and really care about the community as a whole,” Litwin said.

The Business Development Committee meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend a meeting and share their ideas. For the most up-to-date meeting time and location details, residents can visit Downtown Lansing Inc.’s website or contact the organization directly.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, property owner, employee, or simply someone who wants to see downtown thrive, this is an opportunity to help shape what Lansing looks like tomorrow.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.