Gun Violence and Presidential Race: What you need to know

Gun violence has been a problem in Lansing for a while.

As Election Day gets closer and closer, the question on How each candidate will tackle the gun violence problem.

Four years after her 32 year old son Marcus Jackson Burton was fatally shot at a Southside restaurant,.Miranda Hinton still feels the pain.

“Definitely a mother's worst nightmare,” Hinton said.

After Marcus' death, Hinton said her family devastated by gun violence two other times.

“I've had two cousins that have both lost their sons due to the gun violence,” Hinton said.

An ever present problem in our neighborhoods. So far this year, the Lansing Police have reported 7 gun deaths and 52 non fatal shootings.

“Absolutely terrible,” Hinton said.

And as election day inches closer and closer, Hinton said she's hoping the next president could do their part when it comes to addressing the problem.

“It just hasn't been much of an issue in this presidential race,” said political expert Kyle Melinn.

Melinn has been keeping close eyes on the presidential race. He said neither candidate has vocally made addressing gun violence a priority, starting with Donald Trump.

“He doesn't want to talk about it because it’s nothing that would help him in this race and it wouldn't help him draw independence into his column,” Melinn said.

This is why Melinn said Trump is focusing on issues like inflation and border security.

As for Kamala Harris, Melinn said the Vice president has briefly mentioned gun violence, but not a lot and he says there's a strategy behind this.

“She's also trying to court that middle,” Melinn said. “Because she wants to appeal to folks who are in support of the Second Amendment and she wants to appeal to those who would like to see gun reform.”

Melinn doesn't know if either candidate will make addressing gun violence a priority after they're elected. But Mellinn hopes they do.

