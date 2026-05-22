LANSING, Mich — As investment and infrastructure continue to expand across the Greater Lansing region, community leaders say growth is creating new opportunities, but also raising questions about energy usage and utility costs.

Greater Lansing is experiencing significant economic growth, with increased investment, infrastructure development, and new businesses moving into the area.

Local leaders say the region’s talent, walkable downtown, and strong institutions are helping attract companies and support expansion.

As business growth increases electricity and water demand, residents are questioning whether higher energy usage could raise utility bills for customers.

BWL leaders say incoming companies pay upfront infrastructure costs and contribute to operational expenses, which they believe will positively impact the community rather than increase residential bills.

WATCH: Greater Lansing’s growth spurt brings more jobs and more energy needs

Greater Lansing’s growth spurt brings more jobs and more energy needs

During the Lansing Regional Chamber’s “Powering Michigan’s Growth” discussion on Thursday, leaders from the business and energy sectors addressed how the region is preparing for increasing demand as more companies move into the area.

“We have great talent here, we have an R1 university, so the opportunities we have are really tangible,” said Tyler Thiele, Vice President and COO, Anderson Economic Group.

Signs of growth are visible throughout downtown Lansing, where new development projects and business activity continue to reshape the city landscape.

“Folks who work in downtown Lansing or the surrounding area have a great place to live as well so they can live, work and play all within walking distance,” Thiele added.

With more businesses comes increased demand for electricity and water services, something the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) says it is prepared to handle.

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“The amount of applicants we see coming in for commercial businesses in the Lansing vicinity is the highest I’ve seen in years, so it’s great to be in a growth spurt like that,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Peffley participated as a panelist during Thursday’s conversation, where leaders discussed numerous topics including data centers and what economic expansion could mean for energy use.

One major concern raised from residents centered on whether incoming companies with high energy demands could increase utility bills for existing customers.

“That’s a question a lot of people have asked, concerns about a lot of big companies coming in using a lot of energy, what that means for bills. Will it have an impact?” I asked.

Asya Lawrence

“Yes, it will be a positive impact,” Peffley responded.

According to Peffley, large incoming businesses are required to cover the upfront costs associated with powering their facilities, helping prevent additional financial strain on current residential customers.

“They also, as they pay their bills, are contributing to the fixed costs to run the company, so that’s a win for the entire community,” he explained.

Energy and community leaders say they remain optimistic about Lansing’s future and believe the region is well-positioned to support continued economic investment.

“We have the energy they need to run their businesses, it’s affordable and clean energy, and we’re looking forward to seeing this growth,” Peffley said.

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