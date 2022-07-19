Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Greater Lansing Food Bank offering annual Garden Project Tour Wednesday

gardening sales
Scripps National
At Little Acre Flowers, during the pandemic people have been looking to connect by ordering flowers for others and, sometimes, even for themselves.
gardening sales
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:56:26-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is hosting their annual Garden Project Tour on Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

There will be three tours, a walking tour, a bicycle tour and a bus tour, that will each feature different community gardens and growing spaces across Lansing.

Organizers say people planning to attend should arrive at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

The event is free, however donations are being accepted.

The Garden Project helps to support about 95 community gardens and 500 home gardens in the area.

Organizers say the gardens in the food bank's network produce about 1 million pounds of produce every year.

Anyone interested in participating in one of the tours, needs to RSVP through a Google form.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter