Greater Lansing Food Bank offering annual Garden Project Tour Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is hosting their annual Garden Project Tour on Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

There will be three tours, a walking tour, a bicycle tour and a bus tour, that will each feature different community gardens and growing spaces across Lansing.

Organizers say people planning to attend should arrive at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

The event is free, however donations are being accepted.

The Garden Project helps to support about 95 community gardens and 500 home gardens in the area.

Organizers say the gardens in the food bank's network produce about 1 million pounds of produce every year.

Anyone interested in participating in one of the tours, needs to RSVP through a Google form .

