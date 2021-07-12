Grant helps Ingham County small businesses recover from COVID

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County businesses may be able to get some help with recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ingham County has put up around 11 million dollars to go towards small business relief funding programming,” said Tony Willis with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

With That money, Ingham County and leap- are hoping to give to businesses trying to overcome some hurdles caused by the pandemic. It’s called the Sunrise Grant, and it’s open to any Ingham County Business.

“We’re looking for a wide range of businesses to apply and we have different categories for each business that can apply,” Willis said. “We have retail, non-profits, grocery stores, and more. Oh, and restaurants because we all know they’ve been hit hard.”

“I have quite a few friends who are applying for the sunrise grant, who have businesses or operate businesses within Ingham County,” said Business Owner Najeema Iman. “And I think this grant will help build sustainable businesses.”

Iman owns You Shine Events and Consulting LLC, a company that helps businesses in Ingham County build their customer fan base. She said she’s witnessed quite a few business owners struggle during the pandemic.

“This is giving them backing so they can pay their employees and pay their rent,” she said. “So Sunrise grant is not only a great opportunity for the community as a whole but also the biopic community that may have not always had access to these resources.”

