Grand Ledge High School’s 2022 Band Exhibition, 19 Bands took the stage

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday night, Grand Ledge was filled with the sounds of 19 bands across Mid-Michigan as Grand Ledge High School hosted their annual Band Exhibition.

“My favorite thing is just watching the other bands play and hearing them perform different music,” said Malachi Cates with Haslett High School Band.

The exhibition included a special tribute to former Grand Ledge Mayor Tom Sowle who passed away last month. Sowle was an huge supporter of Grand Ledge’s band.

Michigan State University’s band performed at the exhibition.

The exhibition is expected to return next year.