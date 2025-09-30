Grand Blanc church shooting prompts Michigan faith leaders to reevaluate security measures

LANSING, Mich — Houses of worship across Michigan are considering enhanced security measures following a mass shooting at the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.



Faith leaders are consulting with security experts to evaluate their current safety protocols.

A local active response training company reports an increase in calls from religious organizations.

The Diocese of Lansing is waiting for investigation findings before determining if changes are needed.

Sunday's deadly attack placed security under the microscope at religious institutions throughout the state, including at the Diocese of Lansing.

David Kerr, the diocese's director of communications, says it's waiting to see what investigators find to determine if changes to security protocols are needed.

"The fact that this atrocity took place in a place of worship on a Sunday morning in that haven makes the events in Grand Blanc [Sunday] all the more shocking," Kerr said.

Keene Training & Consulting in Haslett has received multiple inquiries from religious organizations wanting to reassess their security measures, according to owner and founder Paul Beasinger

"We have to be open and transparent about the fact that these incidents can happen anywhere," Beasinger said. "We've talked to three different places of worship [on Monday]."

Beasinger says they focus on ensuring people are properly trained for emergency situations.

"Some of that ownership takes place on the business, on the heads of those places of worship. Have [they] done everything to build those multi-layers for security," Beasinger said.

The company emphasizes comprehensive emergency preparedness beyond just active shooter scenarios.

"But this is no different than if we had a weather related emergency, a fire, if we had a missing vulnerable adult, a missing child, is there a plan in place," Beasinger said.

Churches within the Diocese continue to work closely with local police on safety plans. For now, they're waiting for more information before implementing any changes.

If there are lessons to be learned then we will learn those lessons and make those changes," Kerr said.

Earl Boyea, the Bishop of Lansing, released this statement on the diocese's website on Monday.

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,



As Bishop of the Diocese of Lansing, I offer my prayers for all those killed in yesterday’s fatal attack upon the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Grand Blanc Township while also assuring those who mourn, and those who are injured, my solace and support.



Any place of worship should be a sanctuary of peace. The violation of such a haven, especially upon a Sunday morning, makes yesterday’s act of mass violence even more shocking. I commend the first responders for heroically assisting at the scene and for working to safeguard other local places of worship.



Lastly, let us remember that Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. Hence, in this moment of tragedy, let us all draw closer to Jesus, Prince of Peace.



Our Lady, Comforter of the Afflicted, pray for us.



Assuring you of my prayers, I am sincerely yours in Christ,



+Earl Boyea

Bishop of Lansing Diocese of Lansing

