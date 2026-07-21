LANSING, Mich — As part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's final state budget, Michigan is making a major investment in education, dedicating more than $500 million toward literacy curriculum and millions more toward other schooling and early childhood education programs like free Pre-K for all.

Michigan's new fiscal year 2027 education budget invests half a billion toward literacy curriculum and other schooling and early childhood education programs

The budget provides $502 million for literacy initiatives, $200 million for free school breakfasts, $150 million for educator bonuses and raises per-pupil funding by 2.5% to $10,300 per student.

Early childhood leaders say the increased funding allows them to focus more on staffing, curriculum and student needs rather than budget concerns.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is on track to serve 68,000 four-year-olds through free Pre-K this year, saving participating families about $14,000 annually.

WATCH: Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs education budget with major student literacy investments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs education budget with major student literacy investments

The increased investment comes as educators across the state prepare for the upcoming school year, giving many school leaders greater confidence in their ability to meet students' needs.

For Jen McCaffrey, early childhood director at Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (Eaton RESA), summer is one of the busiest times of the year.

"It's a really busy time of year for us," McCaffrey said. "There's no such thing as a summer off."

As administrators focus on staffing classrooms, updating curriculum and enrolling students, McCaffrey says budget concerns are less pressing this year thanks to the state's increased education funding.

"We went through a period of time where we had very little increase in our per-pupil amount, so this feels very generous to me," McCaffrey said. "I'm really excited to use that to make sure we're meeting the needs of the kids."

Whitmer recently signed Michigan's fiscal year 2027 education budget into law. The spending plan includes:

$502 million for literacy initiatives.

$200 million to continue providing free breakfast for all public school students.

A 2.5% increase in per-pupil funding, bringing the foundation allowance to $10,300 per student.

Continued funding for free Pre-K for all eligible 4-year-olds through the Great Start Readiness Program.

During a visit Tuesday to Southfield Public Schools, Whitmer said the state is on track to serve 68,000 four-year-oldsthrough the free preschool program this year.

"That's 13,000 more than the record enrollment that we set earlier this year," Whitmer said. "This alone saves families about $14,000 annually."

While the expanded funding and increased enrollment will keep early childhood educators busy, McCaffrey says local programs are ready for the challenge.

With additional resources available, educators say they are focused on ensuring every child has access to a strong start before entering kindergarten.

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