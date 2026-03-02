“Good luck driving down the street”: Road work begins soon on Oakland Avenue

LANSING, Mich — Road closures are underway on Oakland Avenue marking the beginning of multiple projects that will impact drivers

Construction will soon begin on Oakland Avenue in Lansing, starting with sewer separation work followed by repaving from Center Street to Walnut Street, with detours expected through July.

Residents say the roads have long been in poor condition, but construction is already increasing traffic on nearby neighborhood streets.

City officials say this is just the beginning, with additional summer roadwork planned on Cavanaugh between Cedar Street and MLK.

Drivers are urged to plan for delays, follow detours, and allow extra travel time during the months-long construction period.

WATCH: “Good luck driving down the street”: Road work begins on Oakland Avenue

Work began Monday on Oakland Avenue, kicking off what city officials describe as the first phase of extensive improvements planned for the area.

For residents like Aaron Pal, the construction can’t come soon enough.

“They're pretty messed up, they're not nice to drive on,” Pal said about the roads surrounding his neighborhood, including Oakland Avenue. “Good luck driving down the street.”

The condition of the pavement has long been a frustration for neighbors. Now, crews are starting with sewer separation work before moving on to repaving.

The initial phase of construction will impact Oakland Avenue from Center Street to Walnut Street. Drivers should expect detours in the area through approximately July.

According to Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick, this project is just the beginning.

“We’ll also be doing work on Cavanaugh between Cedar and MLK when school is out so that’ll be June, July, August,” Kilpatrick said.

That means multiple areas across the city will see roadwork throughout the summer months.

While improvements are welcome, residents are already adjusting to changes in traffic patterns.

“It’s going to bring people down these streets that are messed up anyway,” Pal said, noting increased vehicle traffic on nearby roads as drivers seek alternate routes.

When asked whether he had already noticed more cars on his street since construction began, Pal responded: “Yes.”

City officials are urging drivers to plan for extra travel time, follow posted detour routes and watch for additional closures as work progresses

For updates on detour routes and upcoming closures, residents can visit the City of Lansing's construction map.

