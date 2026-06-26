Gillespie Group hopes Lansing boat tour sparks more development on Grand River

LANSING, Mich — The Gillespie Group invited around 200 people to take boat tours on the Grand River in Downtown Lansing this week as a way to showcase developments and possibilities along the waterway.

WATCH: DEVELOPER HOPES BOAT TOUR CAN SPUR MORE DEVELOPMENT ON GRAND RIVER IN LANSING

Developer hopes boat tour can spur more development on Grand River in Lansing

The tours ran Tuesday through Thursday and included architects, planners, the mayor, city council members, politicians and business owners, according to Pat Gillespie, president of the Gillespie Group.

"Most people have never been on the Grand River in the downtown area of Lansing," said Gillespie.

Gillespie first conducted a similar boat tour in 2011 and revived the idea to highlight existing projects and encourage future development along the river.

One project he pointed to was the old Ottawa Power Street Station, now the corporate headquarters for AF Group.

"That's probably one of the most dynamic things that's ever happened on the river," Gillespie said. "[In 2011] we were like 'wouldn't it be cool if there was a corporate headquarters? Wouldn't it be cool if there was housing?' And now it's here."

Gillespie said he hopes the tours will spark ideas for additional development, including restaurants, housing and hotels.

"We don't have a lot of that right now," he said. "Just thinking how can we achieve more things like that that will draw people to the river."

Gillespie argues that the Grand River is one of Lansing's best assets that has not always been fully utilized.

"We're starting to use it now," Gillespie said.

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