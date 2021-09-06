General Motors extends production pause at Lansing Delta Township plant to Sept. 20

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors announced this week that it will extend a shutdown at its Lansing Delta Township Plant again until at least Sept. 20.

The extension brings the plant into its third month without production.

GM continues to struggle with the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The plant manufactures Chevy Traverses and Buick Enclaves and there are hundreds of cars that cannot be sold stowed across Lansing. Cars generally can be driven without the chips but they can't be sold.

Semiconductor chips are used in everything from cell phones and computers to certain functions in cars. The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered manufacturing of the chips just as it drove up demand for them as people sheltered in place.

Employees of the plant have not been able to work since July 19.

