Gas prices in Michigan reach new 2026 high

Gas prices in Michigan hit a new 2026 high last week, creating another concern for drivers across our neighborhoods.

The average price of gas in Michigan is $2.97 according to AAA. That's 17 cents higher than the price in Lansing this time last week.

According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices hit a high of $3.03 last week before settling at a $2.98 average for regular unleaded fuel, up 15 cents from last week, but down nine cents from this time last year.

Looking at gas prices in our neighborhoods, the most expensive are Calhoun, Eaton and Jackson counties all coming in a little higher than the average at $3.01.

Lansing is close to the average at $2.98, Clinton County is a little cheaper at $2.89, and Hillsdale has the lowest average price at $2.86.

