Funding for employment services in jeopardy amid proposed budget funding cuts

LANSING, Mich — Critical employment and workforce development services in the Lansing region could be at risk if the proposed state budget from House Republicans passes with cuts to funding streams.

Capital Area Michigan Works may face funding cuts under the proposed republican state budget, threatening programs that support job seekers and local employers.

The "Going PRO Talent Fund," which provided over $4 million to train workers at more than 50 Lansing-area employers, is among the programs on the chopping block.

Leaders and partners, including UM Health Sparrow, stress the importance of these programs in filling jobs and building a skilled workforce.

CAMW leadership says ongoing talks with lawmakers have been encouraging, and they are hopeful about the future of the funds

Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW serves as a central resource for job seekers and employers in the region. The organization says potential budget cuts could significantly impact its ability to deliver job training, career counseling, and other vital employment services.

“We're here to meet [clients] where they're at, help create solutions that are going to meet where they want to go in their next steps,” said Carrie Rosingana, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Area Michigan Works.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Michigan’s unemployment rate stood at 5.2% as of August, a reminder that thousands of residents continue to rely on employment support services. Rosingana says demand from both job seekers and employers remains strong.

“Our employers are reaching out to us to get some support to both hire individuals as well as help train those individuals,” she explained.

Among the programs facing potential funding cuts is the Going PRO Talent Fund, which provided more than $4 million in support for over 50 employers in the Greater Lansing area. One of those employers is University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, which has used the funds to train workers through apprenticeships and skill-building programs.

“They have helped us, and we’ve been able to secure some training funds for an apprenticeship for at least the past three years,” said Sherry Pfaff-Doody, talent acquisition director at UM Health Sparrow .“They’ve been very instrumental in that.”

Earlier this month, leaders at Michigan Works! statewide issued a joint statement urging lawmakers to reverse the proposed cuts, saying in part,

“During times of fiscal uncertainty, we strongly encourage lawmakers to continue funding programs where you know you’ll get a good return on your investment. That’s why we need these programs off the chopping block.

Since then, there have been signs of progress. Rosingana says ongoing conversations with local legislators have been promising.

Asya Lawrence

“We’ve seen some progress over the last week, so we’re feeling really hopeful and encouraged,” she said.

As of now, final details of the state budget remain unknown, but FOX 47 will be tracking developments from the State Capitol and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

