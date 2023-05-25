Frustrated residents demand accountability over peeling gravel issue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — South Lansing resident Stan Shuck says he’s flat out fed up with walking outside his home and seeing so much peeling gravel.

“We’ve been dealing with these rocks, having them bouncing off our vehicles, my truck is a $60,000 SUV. I just got the front painted for $3,800 from the gravel damage,” Shuck said. “Like how much do we have to put up with?”

Residents became frustrated with the road conditions this past fall, after the city of Lansing paid $1 million to have 40 roads undergo the chip and fog treatment, a project that’s supposed to expand the life of roads. This was supposed to be a 48-hour project, but we're told that the company the city contracted to do it, Pavement Maintenance Systems, spent two months on the work.

“I think going forward, it's important for us to make sure that we’re getting quality work, and taxpayer dollars are being invested correctly,” Lansing City Council President Carol Wood said.

Pavement Maintenance Systems was already paid for the job, and Wood says, in the future, there needs to be revisions made to contracts.

“More accountability in contracts so that we have fall backs, and also making sure we’re not paying these companies all up front until everything has been fully complete,” Wood said.

We also took these concerns to Lansing’s Public Safety Director Andy Kilpatrick. He said he’s been in close communication with Pavement Maintenance Systems, and they’re expected to come back out and make repairs.

“We’ll have that scheduled and let residents know,” Kilpatrick said.

We reached out to Pavement Maintenance Systems, but they did not get back to us.

