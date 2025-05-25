From the cart to the cookout: Saving on summer food essentials at local grocery stores

Rising grocery costs are impacting Memorial Day celebrations, with local families adjusting their shopping habits and turning to store brands to save money.

Meijer is offering up to 60% off on its store-brand food and beverages through mid-July to help ease the financial burden.

Kroger is giving a 10% discount on Memorial Day to active and former military members and their dependents with valid military ID.

Local shoppers express relief at the discounts, highlighting the importance of community support during financially tight times.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, and it’s also the unofficial start of summer. And summer means barbecues and get-togethers—but rising grocery store prices could put a damper on holiday meals. I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence, asking neighbors what they’re spending on groceries this year—and seeing how Meijer is helping provide some financial relief.

Whether you’re just shopping for your immediate family, like Tina Oliver.

Asya Lawrence

My grandson wants anything Powerade, My granddaughter—one of them wants Muenster cheese, and the other one wants Bugles.” said Oliver.

Or planning a big get-together, like the Canfield family.

Asya Lawrence

“We’re shopping for my little sister’s birthday. She's turning 12 tomorrow." said Stella Canfield

Grocery shopping can be a financial burden for some families as costs continue to rise.

You can’t just go in and pick up the usual—what you always used to pick up. You have to switch to different brands, you have to use a lot of the store brands.” Oliver said.

“It’s hard on the pocketbook right now... money is tight.” said Julie Canfield.

This is a burden that grocery stores in my Lansing neighborhood recognize as well.

“We’ve been in these communities for a very long time. We’re a Michigan-based retailer, and being part of the community we serve is important. So one small way we do that is by offering reasonable prices.” said Alex Ross, Meijer- Lansing district director.

From now until mid-July, Meijer will be offering up to 60% off a variety of Meijer-brand food and beverage items.

Asya Lawrence

And for the Memorial Day holiday specifically, Kroger is offering a 10% discount on in-store purchases for active and former military members and their dependents—with a valid military ID—on Monday only.

Providing some much-needed relief to many of my neighbors.

“That’s quite a lot." said Oliver.

