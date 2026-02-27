From the Capitol to a mobile health clinic: The push for accessible health care resources

LANSING, Mich — This week, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow rolled its mobile health clinic onto Grand Avenue in Lansing, offering free blood pressure and cardiac health screenings to residents who might otherwise delay care. This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address where she placed health care at the center of her policy agenda, emphasizing the need for quality and affordable access.

For many Mid-Michigan residents, even a routine screening can feel financially out of reach.

Medical assistants with the mobile clinic say they frequently see patients who avoid traditional doctor visits due to a lack of insurance or fear of unexpected bills.

“We see a lot of patients who don't have insurance, so they're scared to get those doctor bills,” said medical assistant Charity Cox. That hesitation is something community members like Darius Harris understand well.

“Some people don't have the money, or they're struggling financially. They can't afford health care, or they don't have insurance at the moment,” Harris said.

The result is a troubling cycle: preventive care gets postponed, minor concerns go unchecked, and manageable conditions can escalate into emergencies.

To help close that gap, UM Health Sparrow clinicians are taking care directly into neighborhoods.

The mobile clinic provides free blood pressure screenings, cardiac health checks, referrals for follow-up care, and information about available community resources.

“It’s important because of us being able to serve the community that cannot get into doctors’ offices or urgent care,” Cox said. “We can provide them care, and if they need to be referred out or need resources, we can give that to them as well.”

The mobile clinic also eliminates transportation barriers and reduces the intimidation some patients feel walking into a hospital setting.

During her address, Governor Whitmer acknowledged widespread frustration with the complexity and cost of care.

“We all need quality, affordable health care, but for too many, it's synonymous with lengthy paperwork, long phone calls, and confusing processes,” Whitmer said. “It shouldn't be so hard. It shouldn't be so maddening. And it really shouldn't be so damn expensive.”

In her final term, Whitmer says she plans to encourage Congress to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, propose measures aimed at easing the burden of medical debt and continue expanding access to affordable coverage options

Until larger reforms take effect, community-based efforts like the UM Health Sparrow mobile clinic serve as a critical bridge.

For neighbors hesitant to schedule an appointment, whether because of cost, insurance status, or uncertainty, a free screening can be a first step toward better health.

