LANSING, Mich — A new wave of real estate developers is preparing to shape the future of Lansing.

Ten developers graduated from Lansing’s SEED Academy, a program designed to train and support emerging real estate entrepreneurs.

The academy provides tools, funding guidance, and mentorship to help participants revitalize underused properties.

Graduates say Lansing is positioned for major growth, especially as new developers step in to address housing needs.

Many are already launching projects, aiming to transform neighborhoods and contribute to the city’s future development.

WATCH: From overlooked properties to opportunity: Lansing developers graduate SEED program

From overlooked properties to opportunity: Lansing developers graduate SEED program

Monday marked graduation day for a group of emerging developers from the Lansing Economic Development Corporation’s SEED Academy. As the class of 2026 celebrated their achievement, attention turned toward what comes next and how their work could influence growth across the city.

“Your hard work brought you here, and Lansing will be stronger because of what you do next,” said Calvin Jones.

Launched just two years ago, the SEED Academy, short for Supporting Empowered Emerging Developers, was created to help aspiring real estate entrepreneurs gain the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to succeed.

“It’s supporting empowered emerging developers,” said Kris Klein, LEDC president and CEO. “Our program helps real estate entrepreneurs in Lansing by giving them the tools and resources they need.”

Since its inception, the academy has connected participants with funding opportunities, mentorship, and hands-on experience in development projects.

For graduates like Stasi Kreiner, the program has helped reframe how they see underutilized spaces in the city.

“It’s taking those buildings, those properties that people might overlook, and turning them into places that are desirable and give back to the community,” Kreiner said.

Fellow graduate Chris Palacio-Salazar said his interest in development grew from firsthand exposure to construction sites and a desire to address larger issues.

“Being around job sites really sparked my interest,” he said. “And seeing the housing crisis right now made me want to actually do something.”

With a new group of trained developers entering the field, both graduates see opportunity ahead for Lansing.

“I would say Lansing is at the doorstep of something super fantastic and a lot of growth,” Kreiner said.

“Lansing is prime for development, I think it’s ready,” Palacio-Salazar added. “This class showed us how to get funding, and I think that’s the big key.”

Many graduates are already putting their skills into action. Palacio-Salazar is working on a project along Moores River Drive, while Kreiner and her sister continue renovation efforts through their business, Iron and Ivy.

As the SEED Academy’s second cohort moves forward, their shared goal is clear: to revitalize Lansing neighborhoods and create lasting community impact through thoughtful development.

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