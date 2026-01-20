LANSING, Mich — “Until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Those words set the tone for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration in a Lansing neighborhood, where hundreds of community members gathered to honor the civil rights leader and reflect on how his message continues to shape future generations.

Lansing residents gathered for the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and its impact across generations.

Nearly 60 years after his death, Dr. King’s message continues through families like James and Jackson McCurtis, who emphasize passing down civil rights stories and values.

Young people, including members of The Turning Point of Lansing, said Dr. King’s work paved the way for educational and career opportunities they have today.

Community leaders, including Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, encouraged attendees to take responsibility for creating a future rooted in peace, justice, and equality for the next generation.

WATCH: From one generation to the next: Lansing neighbors reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s impact

From one generation to the next: Lansing neighbors reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s impact

Nearly 60 years after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy remains deeply rooted in families, classrooms, and community organizations across Lansing.

“For us, it’s about passing on the stories,” said James McCurtis. “If we don’t, you tend to forget what we fought for.”

McCurtis has made it a personal mission to ensure those stories live on through his son, Jackson McCurtis, a current high school freshman. For Jackson, understanding history is more than reflection — it’s motivation.

“My dad was my age once, my grandparents were my age once,” Jackson said. “Seeing how far we’ve come from generation to generation makes me want to be that example for the generations that come after me. I want to be a role model.”

Jackson is a member of The Turning Point of Lansing, a mentorship group focused on empowering young black men in the community. The group attended Monday’s celebration, drawing inspiration from speakers and from Dr. King’s enduring message of justice and equality.

Turning Point of Lansing mentee and high schooler Treshawn E. emphasized how different life would be without the progress sparked by the civil rights movement.

“We wouldn’t have the job opportunities or college opportunities,” he said. “We wouldn’t have that at all.”

Speakers at the event challenged attendees to recognize their responsibility in shaping the future. Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden urged the crowd to take action beyond words.

“Everybody here, including myself, is responsible for looking the next generation in the eyes and saying, ‘I did everything I could to make sure the world you grew up in was one of peace, justice, and equality,’” Bolden said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.