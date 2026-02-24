From Oakland to Cavanaugh: Lansing streets face major repairs this year

LANSING, Mich — Beginning in March, numerous impactful infrastructure projects will kick off across the city of Lansing. Officials say the work is necessary, but drivers should prepare for detours, delays, and the return of orange cones.



Major road construction begins in March 2026 as part of Lansing’s Major Streets Program, with three large projects launching next month.

Oakland Avenue will close at Cedar Street through July for sewer separation work, followed by projects on Mount Hope and Pennsylvania lasting into August.

Cavanaugh Road (between Cedar and Elk) will undergo construction during June, July, and August while school is out.

City officials urge drivers to plan detours early, expect delays, and be patient, with more projects already mapped out for 2027.

For many residents, road conditions have been more than just an inconvenience.

“Terrible… terrible. We’ve been bouncing all down the street,” one Lansing neighbor said after navigating a pothole-ridden stretch of road.

Cracked pavement and deep potholes have caused costly vehicle damage for some drivers.

“My car got tore up by a pothole,” he shared. “When I got up on it, it was too late to stop. I hit a big hole and messed up my front end.”

Over the past several years, the City of Lansing’s Public Service Department has invested millions of dollars into road improvements. Still, officials acknowledge that significant work remains.

According to public service director Andy Kilpatrick, construction season begins in March with numerous large-scale projects set to start within weeks.

The first major project will impact Oakland Avenue.

City officials say sewer separation work will shut down Oakland at Cedar Street through approximately July. Drivers should expect closures and plan alternate routes early.

Following that project, construction will begin along Mount Hope Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Work on those corridors is expected to continue through August.

These are heavily traveled routes, meaning drivers may experience significant slowdowns during peak commuting hours.

Construction will also take place on Cavanaugh Road between Cedar Street and Elk Street. That work is scheduled for June, July, and August, timed specifically to coincide with summer break while school is out.

City leaders are also looking ahead to planned road work not just for 2026, but into 2027 as well. The visual guide shows current-year projects alongside future improvements in the pipeline.

City officials are urging residents not to wait until closures begin before planning their commutes.

“Don’t wait until the day the roads close before you decide what your detour is going to be,” Kilpatrick advised. “Just be patient with us and the other drivers out there and once this is done, hopefully the roads will be better.”

