LANSING, Mich — As the United States prepares for its next World Cup matchup on Friday, not everyone connected to Lansing's soccer community will be cheering for the Stars and Stripes.

Lansing Common FC, founded in 2020 with a focus on community engagement, unexpectedly gained a dedicated supporter living more than 9,400 miles away in Sydney, Australia.

Australian soccer fan Leonard Gregory first discovered the club through its robin mascot and social media presence, eventually becoming deeply connected to the team's community and values.

What began as online interactions evolved into a meaningful friendship between Gregory and Lansing Common FC supporters, despite never meeting in person.

The connection takes on added significance as Australia and the United States face off in the World Cup, but both Gregory and the club say their bond will remain strong regardless of the match's outcome.

WATCH: From Michigan to Australia: How Lansing Common FC found its farthest fan

From Michigan to Australia: How Lansing Common FC found its farthest fan

What began as a local effort to build community through soccer has unexpectedly created a connection that stretches more than 9,400 miles from Lansing, Michigan, to Sydney, Australia.

When Lansing Common FC was founded in 2020, club organizers envisioned a team centered around community engagement and local connections.

"That community focus is really important to us," said Lansing Common FC vice president Josh Pugh.

What they didn't anticipate was building a community that would span continents.

One of the club's most dedicated supporters lives on the other side of the world. Leonard Gregory, a former soccer player and lifelong sports fan from Sydney, Australia, discovered Lansing Common FC through an unusual shared interest: robins.

"We said, 'Who is this guy who's talking about the robins here in Lansing on the other side of the world?'" Pugh recalled.

Gregory, known on X as "The Robins From OZ," was initially drawn to the club because of its robin mascot. But as he learned more about Lansing Common FC, his interest grew beyond the team's branding.

"The robin was the start, but then as you find more about the club and what Lansing Common stands for very much community," Gregory said.

What started as comments and reactions on social media evolved into something much more meaningful. Despite never meeting in person, Gregory became part of a close-knit network of supporters connected by their passion for soccer and the club's mission.

Pugh says the relationship has become a regular part of the Lansing Common experience.

"There's us drinking out of a trophy from the friendly match we had last weekend, and this is how we coordinate. I just send him a message on here," Pugh said while showing the ongoing conversations between the club and its Australian supporter.

That connection will take on a new dimension Friday when the United States and Australia face off on the world stage.

"I don't know if we can spring a surprise on the U.S., but that's the good thing about surprises you never know what's going to happen, do you?" Gregory said.

No matter which team comes out on top, both sides expect their friendly rivalry to continue.

"Certainly we'll be hearing from Leonard on Friday afternoon," Pugh said with a laugh.

For Gregory, the match result won't change what matters most. The friendships and sense of belonging he has found through Lansing Common FC have proven that community can extend far beyond geographic boundaries.

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