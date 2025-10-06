LANSING, Mich — Nikki Thompson Frazier, owner of Sweet Encounter Bakery, has taken her business from a local storefront to the national spotlight—landing a $35,000 investment after pitching at the Clover x Shark Tank Summit.

Nikki Thompson Frazier, founder of Sweet Encounter Bakery in Lansing, transitioned her business from a physical storefront to fully online earlier this year.

She was selected out of thousands to pitch her business in a Shark Tank-style competition, ultimately securing a $35,000 investment.

The pitch opportunity gave her national exposure and reinforced the importance of taking risks and embracing growth.

Thompson-Frazier partially credits her Lansing roots and community for giving her the confidence and foundation to succeed on a national stage

WATCH: From Downtown Lansing to Shark Tank: Sweet Encounter Bakery Secures $35K Investment

From Downtown Lansing to Shark Tank: Sweet Encounter Bakery secures $35K investment

Just a few months ago, Frazier made the bold decision to close her physical storefront on South Washington Square and transition Sweet Encounter Bakery to an entirely online business. The move came with mixed reactions—but for Frazier, it was a strategic step forward.

Asya Lawrence

“We’re getting some people who are sad and some who are excited because they understand the growth of online is so powerful,” Frazier said. The shift to e-commerce opened new doors. And one of those doors led straight to one of the most well-known entrepreneurial stages in the country.

Frazier applied to compete in a Shark Tank pitch competition in Las Vegas, where thousands submitted video applications. Ultimately, she was one of just three finalists selected to present.

“You had to send in a video and then from there they narrowed it down... there was three of us,” she recalled. With only 90 seconds to make her pitch, Frazier summed up years of hard work and community support. Her pitch worked. She walked away with a $35,000 investment in Sweet Encounter Bakery.

“I was so amazed,” Frazier said. “I’m like, wow—out of thousands? That’s amazing.”

For Frazier, the win isn’t just about funding—it’s about visibility and validation.

“Bringing this win back home to Lansing is amazing,” she said. Sweet Encounter Bakery, which began as a local dream over three years ago, now has the backing and exposure to grow. Yet Frazier is quick to acknowledge where it all began.

“All of these different things have given me the foundation and the confidence and courage and the knowledge to be able to stand in front of sharks that we see on TV and confidently pitch my business,” she said. “To bring this win back home to Michigan is even sweeter.”

As she continues to expand her online presence, Frazier hopes her journey inspires other entrepreneurs in Lansing and beyond.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.