From Dewitt to Lansing: Dwelling Coffee donates a portion of their proceeds to Hannah's House

Dwelling Coffee in Dewitt choose to donate part of their proceeds to organizations who are making an impact across our communities

For the month of November, they decided on Hannahs House

In the attached story, I spoke with Susan Ayers, Hannahs House executive director about their need for donations and the impact this has on their organization

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday Russell and I headed inside of Hannah's House which stands on the corner of Walnut and Saginaw to meet with Susan Ayers.

Asya Lawrence Susan Ayers inside Hannah's House



"I'm the executive director at Hannah's house" Susan said.

Susan has been with Hannah's house for 8 of the 29 years that they have been providing assistance to expectant mothers in the Lansing community who are experiencing homelessness.

"It's also a place for the community to come and place orders for diapers or baby clothes or bottles, things we can help young families with who might have a need" Susan said.

Hannah's house has welcomed countless expectant mothers and their babies providing them with a place to stay, homemaking skills, pregnancy, and newborn education as well as support for getting a job or degree. But as of right now,

"Currently we do not have any women living here with us and the reason is we're having a staff shortage" Ayers said.

A lack of staff, along with what Hannah's House staff say is a major increase in need.

"I can say its been more than we can handle" Susan said.

The organization has been at a stand still this year, but as your Dewitt neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg showed us last week.

"Our vision was to have a coffee shop that was a place for people to come but also have a benefit for the community on the back end as well" said Dwelling Coffee's owner.

Dwelling Coffee donated over $2,000 of their proceeds to Hannah's House and executive director Susan Ayers says it couldn't have come at a better time.

"To be honest probably that funding will help us with our regular operating expenses" Ayers said.

And as the organization moves into 2025, Ayers says are standing strong on their continued mission.

"To keep afloat and to have the resources to do what we really want to do in supporting these women" she said.

The Dwelling coffee donation was much appreciated but Hannah's House volunteers say they are still accepting all the donations they can get from the community.

