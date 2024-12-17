Free parking Friday: Old Town brings back a parking incentive to help promote foot traffic during the holidays

For years, Old Town has offered free parking every Friday during the month of December and this year, OTCA leaders say it's crucial to the businesses

-As Christmas approaches, shoppers in my neighborhood are hitting the ground running but before they do anything else they have to these.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Old Town with how parking is impacting businesses​ and solutions from the city.

Visitors to Old Town need to pay the meter before they can pay for purchases at the businesses along Turner Street, which has caused some issues for shoppers.

"A lot of people don't necessarily know the system quite well" said Samantha Benson, Old Town Association executive director.

Whether it's for 1 hour or 3, meters across the city of Lansing require a 0.75 cent to $1.50 hourly fee Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 6:00pm.

And businesses owners like Summer Schriner say that cost for customers can have an impact on her business.

It can't tell you how many people, especially the first couple months it was here, had a complete a meltdown about it saying "I'll never be back again!"" Schriner said.

But on Fridays through December, parking here comes with a special price tag and that price, is free.

"Public perspective of parking is really scattered so we just wanted to give one last incentive for people to come shop in old town" Benson said.

The Old Town Commercial Association paid about $1400 to cover parking on Fridays and the hope is, it makes it easier for customers to make their way into making it easier for businesses like Bad Annie's this holiday season.

"Its fantastic were really grateful to have it. I really helps us especially this season. Small business is a tough so its really really helpful" Schriner said.

And I'll leave you with this question,how does free parking every day sound?

Here's my colleague and your Jackson neighborhood report Olivia Pageau, with what shoppers can expect in her neighborhood.

