Free on street parking on Fridays this summer in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — On street parking in Lansing will be free every Friday for the remainder of summer

The free parking will start this Friday and run through Sept. 2.

“Summer is a great time to encourage people to get downtown or to Old Town and visit some of our great local restaurants and shops. By offering free on-street metered parking every Friday we hope to encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local and help support small businesses,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing, Inc., said free parking downtown "offers a huge benefit for those looking to dine downtown or do some shopping at one of our great small retailers. This also allows more people to Lift Up our Local businesses every Friday through the Summer! We encourage everyone to head downtown to Shop, Dine, and Support Downtown Lansing businesses."

While parking will be free , officials want to make it clear that maximum time limits and other safety violations will continue to be enforced.

