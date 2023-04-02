Free lettuce seeds at Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area District Library is participating in seed sharing again this year.

This is part of the Michigan Seed Library Network's One Seed, One State initiative. The library said saving and sharing seeds helps feed communities and preserves natural heritage.

This years seeds are Grand Rapids lettuce, which is described as a frilly, non-bitter lettuce that's easy to grow and may be eaten as baby lettuce 28 days after planting. If you trim the leaves above the crown, they will regrow, and if individual plants are allowed to grow larger, they will form loose heads.

The seeds can be picked up April through May or while supplies last at the following nine locations:



CADL Dansville: 1379 East Mason Street, Dansville

1379 East Mason Street, Dansville CADL Holt-Delhi: 2078 Aurelius Road, Holt

2078 Aurelius Road, Holt CADL Leslie: 201 Pennsylvania Street, Leslie

201 Pennsylvania Street, Leslie CADL Mason: 145 West Ash Street, Mason

145 West Ash Street, Mason CADL Okemos: 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos

4321 Okemos Road, Okemos CADL South Lansing: 3500 South Cedar Street, Lansing

3500 South Cedar Street, Lansing CADL Stockbridge: 200 Wood Street, Stockbridge

200 Wood Street, Stockbridge CADL Webberville: 115 South Main Street, Webberville

115 South Main Street, Webberville CADL Williamston: 3845 Vanneter Road, Williamston

Seeds can also be donated at the Mason, Okemos or Webeberville branches.

