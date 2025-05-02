Fox 47 recognizes the Women's Center of Greater Lansing as May's 3 Degree Guarantee partner

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, this month's 3 Degree Guarantee partner, has been providing trauma services to local women since 2005.



The center distributes over 250 hygiene supply units daily and relies heavily on volunteers and community donations.



Financial challenges have increased due to rising living costs, causing many regular donors to cancel their contributions.



With continued community support and help from the Fox 47 and Hager Fox partnership, the center aims to continue serving the Lansing community for years to come.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new month means a new 3 Degree Guarantee partner. And for the month of May, I wanted to highlight an organization right in my Lansing neighborhood that’s been helping local women for more than two decades.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrenc,e and this month’s partner is the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing.

“We are the only ones doing a lot of our services,” said Rebecca Kasen, Women's Center of Greater Lansing executive director.

In 2005, the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing opened its doors, eager to provide services to women in need.

“All of our services are trauma-informed, which makes us a little bit different than other nonprofits that are giving out things. We’re going to make sure when somebody leaves here, they don’t just get the free stuff — they leave here feeling empowered,” said Kasen.

Asya Lawrence

And now, 20 years later, the organization is still standing strong here on Michigan Avenue.

The organization’s director, Rebecca Kasen, says their services are more crucial than ever.

“We give out over 250 units of hygiene supplies every single day,” Kasen said.

These services are made possible by volunteers at the Women’s Center, like Naomi Glogower.

“I would go down Michigan Avenue on my way to work and pass by the Women’s Center and think, ‘I really like that this place exists, and I’m really happy that it’s here in our community.’ And someday, I’m going to work there,” said Naomi Glogower.

Today, Naomi is the bookkeeper for the organization, and she’s had a front-row seat to the financial challenges the Women’s Center has faced over the past few years.

Asya Lawrence

“We’ve lost money for multiple reasons. Many of our monthly donors have had to cancel due to the rising cost of living.” Kasen said.

But through continued community support — and now, through the Fox 47 and Hager Fox 3 Degree Guarantee partnership — the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing says they plan to stick around the neighborhood for another 20 years, continuing to provide the specialized resources the community needs.

“Just come in — even if you only want to talk but you’re not ready, or you just want to take a bottle of shampoo — that’s fine. That’s how we build these relationships.” Kasen said.

The more times Fox 47 meteorologists hit the mark in our 3 Degree Guarantee, the more money will go to the Women’s Center.

I’ll be back at the end of May for our 3 Degree Guarantee partner’s check presentation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook