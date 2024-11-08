The Big Red Ball Fundraiser as November's 3 degree guarantee recipient

Downtown Lansing Inc. has been focused on the transformation of the downtown area and this year they are hosting their first Big Red Ball Fundraiser to bring the community together in support of the evolving downtown

Downtown Lansing Inc. and The Big Red Ball are Fox 47's 3 degree partner for the month of November

For every forecast prediction in our 10pm newscast during the month of November that our meteorologist gets correct within three degrees, we'll donate $50 to the Big Red Ball

In the attached story, we introduced Downtown Lansing Inc. and what the Big Red Ball means to the heart of Lansing

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a new month which means a new 3 degree guarantee partner and this time we're highlighting a special event in Downtown Lansing known as the Big Red Ball.

"The transformation of downtown Lansing especially as a capitol city.. the evolution all downtowns experience has been one of change and growth in many ways" said Cathleen Edgerly, Downtown Lansing Inc. executive director.

Downtown Lansing Inc. has worked over the years to improve the heart of the city, from the expansion of store fronts to...

"live entertainment to all the new wonderful people" Edgerly said.

And neighbor Jen Estill says a community needs that human connection.

"Our community is better when we all get off our couches and get out and walk down the street and meet our neighbors we all feel a sense of community and joy when we get to know the people around us" Estill said.

Downtown Lansing inc. is putting on their first ever Big Red Ball fundraiser for people to connect with other community members all while supporting the bigger cause of growing Downtown Lansing.

"Funds from event will fund critical improvements in the historic rehab of the fantastic buildings that we have here as well as new developments to come" Edgerly said.

As Fox 47's 3 degree guarantee partner for the month of November, Downtown Lansing Inc. looks forward to using the money to support their mission of transforming Downtown Lansing.

"This one is especially special because its not only contributing to projects and programs that are happening here today but keeping an eye on the future as we do downtown to bring about the next Big Red Ball" Edgerly said.

The Big Red Ball will be held on December 7th right here in Downtown Lansing at the Atrium from 7pm to 11pm.

