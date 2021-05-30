Former St. Vincent worker accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl placed at Children's Home

LANSING, Mich. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former employee of St. Vincent Catholic Charities for sexually assaulting a teenage girl placed at the organization's Children's Home in Lansing Township.

Brett Donald Fellows, 30, is facing three counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Lansing Township police said the department received a referral from Child Protective Services on Feb. 28 about an alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl and that subsequent investigation found there was evidence of more than one sexual assault in January and February of this year.

Andrea Bitley, a spokesperson for St. Vincent's, said in a statement that the organization is cooperating with police and that "these alleged actions are completely contrary to our mission; STVCC exists to protect and care for children in crisis. We recognize this employee’s actions will have a negative ripple effect that will impact the Children’s Home many years to come."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all children who are victims of crimes," she added

St. Vincent is suspended all operations at the Children's Home in mid-May due to staffing and licensing issues.

The home provides counseling and other services to children between the ages of five and 17 who suffer from abuse and neglect.

Bitley said St. Vincent is continuing discussions with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service on rebuilding the program.

