Former Lansing Mayor Tony Benavides died Sunday night

LANSING, Mich. — Former Lansing Mayor Antonio Benavides died Sunday night after battling an illness. He was 84 years old.

His death was confirmed by Lansing city's spokesperson Scott Bean.

Benavides was Lansing’s first Latino City Council member, serving on the Council for more than 20 years.

He became mayor in January of 2003 after Mayor David Hollister resigned to serve as the director of Michigan's Department of Labor and Economic Growth under Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Later that year, Benavides defeated Virg Bernero by 258 votes in an election to serve the remaining two years of Hollister's term.

“I am very sad to hear that former Lansing Mayor Tony Benavides passed away yesterday," said Mayor Andy Schor in a statement. "I met Mayor Benavides many years ago when I was serving as a County Commissioner. I was proud to work closely with him on behalf of Lansing residents. He was a passionate leader for our city as mayor, as a City Council member for many years, and through his incredible work at Christo Rey. Lansing is truly a better place today because of Tony Benavides, and I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers to his beloved wife, Carmen, and the entire Benavides family and to all who loved him. Thank you, Mayor Benavides, for all you have done for Lansing and our residents. May you rest in peace.”

Benavides is survived by his wife, Carmen.

