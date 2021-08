LANSING, Mich. — Former Ingham County Judge, William Collette, appeared in court Monday, on charges of Assault and Battery.

Collette, 76, spent more than 30 years inside Ingham County courtrooms beforing retiring in 2018.

According to court documents, the offense happened on May 29., and Collette was released on a $500.00 bond.

Collette is due back in court on Aug. 31. At 2:30 pm.