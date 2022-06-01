Football team Lansing Lightning plays for passion over profit

They say if you love something, you don't work a day in your life. That's true with the Lansing Lightning, a semi-pro team with the United Football League.

Co-owners Cody Carns, Joseph Hyott and Rashaad Powell created the league in the April of 2021.

It's a chance for people to play again and to fill a void.

"Once you get done with high school football, you don't always know what you want to do, but you do know what you love," Powell said.

But with weekday practices, weekend games and no pay, is love alone enough?

Wide receiver Diquan Hunt, who played football at a community college in North Dakota said it is.

"I could play and watch it [football] all day. I'm at work thinking about plays and wishing I could be on the field," Hunt said.

Lansing native Wanya Sanders called playing with the Lansing Lightning his escape.

Sanders said, "once I get the ball, I'm only thinking about what's in front of me."

The Lansing Lightning plays throughout the summer in Michigan.