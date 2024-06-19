Food for Families: Greater Lansing Food Bank teamed up with the Lansing School District to ensure summer meals

In a partnership between the Greater Lansing Food Bank and the Lansing School District, families were given free food in Tuesday's mobile distribution

Parents had the chance to grab items like meat, milk, fruit, and canned goods in the Lansing Eastern parking lot

In the attached video, you'll hear from representatives of the district and the food bank about the apparent need for meals over the summer

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday, Lansing School District families had the chance to grab…and go. I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence, here in Lansing, where the Greater Lansing Food Bank is making sure families have meals over the summer

Whether you're a parent

"This is a blessing," said one local mother.

Or a proactive community member

"I'm just getting some food to take to the kids on the Southside and just help out," said another parent.

Tuesday's grab-and-go event made a big impact for those in the neighborhood.

Dawn Ash was a part of the Lansing school district for nearly 30 years.

"If I don't know their parents, I know their aunts and uncles," Dawn said.

So she, along with employees at the Greater Lansing Food Bank, have seen the need for meals over the summer firsthand

"Last year in 2023, we saw about a 30% increase compared to the previous year in the households we were serving, and we've continued to see that number increase," said Katlyn Cardoso, Sr. Manager of Marketing & Communications at the food bank.

Volunteers with the Greater Lansing Food Bank and Lansing School District were making their way down the line providing food to youth and families..

Items like meat, fruit, milk and canned goods were handed out to local families to provide some financial relief to parents.

"And as you can see, the line is pretty long. We've served over 400s than an hour, so I think the data speaks for itself when it comes to the need, families in les" said Cordelia Black with the Lansing School District.

The next Greater Lansing Food Bank distribution will be Thursday, June 20, at New Mt Calvary Baptist Church.

