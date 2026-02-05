Following Lansing HRCS director Kim Coleman's resignation, the city says mod pod project still on track

LANSING, Mich — Just days after Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman announced she will resign from her position at the end of the month, many residents are questioning what her departure could mean for the city’s homelessness initiatives, particularly the timeline for the incoming modular housing pods, commonly known as “mod pods.”

City officials say Coleman will remain involved with the mod pod project during her remaining time, and her resignation will not impact the project’s timeline.

An advisory board has recommended the parking lot of the Ingham County Health Department as the proposed location for the mod pod community.

Mayor Andy Schor says the project will take about five to six months to complete, with a target opening timeline of next winter.

Coleman has been a key figure in ongoing discussions surrounding the mod pod project, which aims to provide temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

On February 2nd, Coleman announced that she will be resigning from her position as HRCS director in a statement that reads:

"It has been an absolute honor to serve as the Director of Human Relations and Community Services for the City of Lansing, and I thank everyone who welcomed me into this role. I’m grateful to Mayor Schor for this incredible journey, and to colleagues and supporters who made it possible. I’ve decided to step down, effective February 13th, to spend more time with my family and pursue partnerships and collaborations that allow me to continue focusing on the issues I am most passionate about, leveraging my background to drive tangible, lasting progress for our community in a new capacity. I’ll do everything I can to ensure a thoughtful handover while continuing to work on the Nova Lansing Housing Initiative.

I am deeply grateful for the trust and collaboration I’ve experienced during my tenure, and I thank you for the privilege of serving together.

I know our paths will cross again as we both work toward the betterment of our community."

Following her announcement, concerns grew among neighbors about whether leadership changes could slow the progress of the mod pods. Those concerns were brought directly to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

“A lot of people have questions around whether or not her resignation will affect the timeline of the mod pods,” I asked Mayor Schor.

Schor reassured residents that Coleman will continue to oversee the project during her remaining time with the city and that key decisions are imminent.

“Kim is staying on to do the mod pods,” Schor said. “We have a recommendation of a location, and we’re going to be finalizing it probably within the next week or so.”

During a recent advisory board meeting, members recommended the parking lot of the Ingham County Health Department as the proposed site for the mod pod community. With that recommendation in place, city officials can now move forward with the next steps in the process.

According to Schor, once finalized, the project will still require several months before becoming operational.

“It’s going to take five or six months,” he said. “We’re shooting for next winter.”

City leaders say they remain committed to addressing homelessness in Lansing and emphasize that the transition in leadership will not derail the city’s plans.

