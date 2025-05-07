Flying Soon? You’ll Need a REAL ID Starting Today

As of May 7, all travelers flying within the U.S. must present a Real ID-compliant form of identification at airport security checkpoints.

Passports, enhanced driver’s licenses, and permanent resident cards are also valid forms of ID for air travel.

TSA's Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle told me travelers without a Real ID may still fly but should expect delays and additional screenings; extra time is strongly recommended.

In the attached story, I checked in with the Capital Region International Airport as their TSA agents prepare for the transition .

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The deadline for neighbors to make the switch to Real IDs is here.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with all you need to know about what kind of ID you'll need to fly.

"The people who are most worried about this are the people who have imminent travel. For other people, I would say: look ahead and make a plan." said Jessica Mayle.

May 7th marked the official date that anyone flying will have to present what's called a "Real ID" before boarding any flight within the United States.

"We've been talking about it for a while. The idea is we want one baseline set of national security standards for all driver’s licenses and identity verification." said Mayle.

Jessica Mayle with the Transportation Security Administration, also known as TSA, told me that this form of identification may also be required for some military and federal facilities as well.

But what happens if you don't have your Real ID by the time of your travels?

"You still may be able to travel—you just will experience delays. So we encourage those people to give themselves extra time. They could face extra screenings, but still, you should come to the checkpoint. Just give yourself some extra time, and we're going to try to get those people through." Mayle said.

According to TSA officials, other forms of acceptable IDs include an enhanced license, a U.S. passport, and permanent resident cards.

And as airports across the country prepare for the change, I checked in with the Capital Region International Airport in my neighborhood to see how they're adjusting to the new requirement.

An airport official sent over a statement saying in part:

"...We want to assure passengers flying through the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) that TSA agents here are fully prepared to support a smooth transition. The TSA staff at LAN are not anticipating any delays, disruptions, or extended wait times at our TSA checkpoint due to the new ID requirements and the REAL ID enforcement deadline..."

Before traveling, passengers are encouraged to check if they are REAL ID ready by visiting dhs.gov/real-id.

"It's not like anything is being turned off tomorrow or anything. You can continue to get a Real ID going forward." Mayle said,

