Fledge Freedom Fest creates conversation around ideas of freedom in America

EAST LANSING, Mich. — While many spent the holiday weekend celebrating America's independence, some people in Lansing gathered to call that freedom into question at the Fledge Freedom Fest.

"Fledge Freedom Fest was a reexamination of what freedom in America is and what we want it to be," said co-organizer Katy Kelly .

The Saturday, Sunday and Monday event offered live performances, food vendors and many community organizations such as Recovery Mobile Clinic, which offers harm reduction tools, medicine, and more.

The event also hosted CATA which offers second-chance employment opportunities, and Nation Outside, a Michigan organization that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back to life outside of jail.

"We have this notion that time heals all, and that is flawed logic," said Ashley Goldon, program director of Nation Outside. "The fact of the matter is that time heals nothing without action, and this is the type of action that we hope that will transform communities and allow people to get their needs met."

Every vendor was chosen to help create opportunities for attendees, and also to help the event's mission of creating conversation around the Fourth of July, and what it means to the people of Lansing.

No American flags or beer cans in sight at this Freedom Fest, organizers ditched the status quo in search of something they say is more uplifting.

