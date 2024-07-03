Five years later: Former Lansing youth pastor sentenced for sexual assault

Victor Trevino Jr., former youth pastor at Bread House South Church, was sentenced to a 2-year minimum and 7-year maximum sentence for criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree and using a computer for accosting a child.

Tuesday, loved ones and members of Bikers Against Child Abuse were in attendance in support of 20-year-old Isabella Frarey.

In the attached story, I spoke with Isabella and her family as they closed the door on this case.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday was a day that some in our neighborhoods have waited years to see.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence... With a look inside the courtroom as a youth pastor was sentenced to prison for sexual assault...

"1949 day.... 5 years and 4 months.... those are the days it has been since my life changed for the worst.... today is day 1 that my life will change for the better," said Isabella Frarey.

This emotion-filled moment has been a long time coming for sexual assault survivor Isabella Frarey...

"I know I didn't get a lot of sleep last night," she said.

Tuesday morning in Ingham County Court, Frarey watched as her abuser, 27-year-old former youth pastor Victor Trevino Jr. was sentenced to a maximum of 7 years in prison.

He will also have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

Inside the courtroom was Bikers Against Child Abuse... a group supporting Isabella and loved ones.

"I'm just incredibly grateful that the family finally has some sense of justice, and I'm also hopeful that as word starts to spread about what happened here today, any other kids that might have been victimized by this person or anybody else will see it and know that they don't have to go through this alone," said Barkley of BACA.

That thought was shared from Isabella's family on this emotional day.

"As a parent, listen to your child... support them... be there for them... It's going to be hard. I won't lie; it's going to be very hard, but you can do it. You can win. You can overcome. Use that little voice and make it loud," said Monica Almaguer-Rodriguez

A voice of love ... on day one of the rest of Isabella's life.

"They've always been here, so I have a great support system...." said Isabella.

Isabella tells me that in this new chapter of her life, she wants to become a sexual assault nurse.... we reached out to Breadhouse South Church, and they were not available for comment, but in speaking with Victor Trevino Sr. prior to the sentencing, he says he and the church are praying for both parties.

