First Farmers Market at the Capitol this year on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the east lawn of the Capitol building will be filled with fresh fruits, veggies and flowers for the Farmers Market at the Capitol.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Michigan Farmers Market Association will be hosting the first farmers market at the Capitol of the year.

This is the first of three farmers markets, with the other two scheduled for Aug. 18 and Sept. 29.

Organizers say there will be produce, informational booths, food trucks and specialty items. SNAP benefits, Double up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh AND Senior Market Fresh will all be accepted as payment.

