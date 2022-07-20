Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

First Farmers Market at the Capitol this year on Thursday

Farmers Market at the Capitol tomorrow on east lawn from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MIFMA, 2022
Farmers Market at the Capitol tomorrow on east lawn from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Farmers Market at the Capitol tomorrow on east lawn from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 23:41:05-04

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the east lawn of the Capitol building will be filled with fresh fruits, veggies and flowers for the Farmers Market at the Capitol.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Michigan Farmers Market Association will be hosting the first farmers market at the Capitol of the year.

This is the first of three farmers markets, with the other two scheduled for Aug. 18 and Sept. 29.

Organizers say there will be produce, informational booths, food trucks and specialty items. SNAP benefits, Double up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh AND Senior Market Fresh will all be accepted as payment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021
Isabella Martin, Multimedia Journalist

Isabella Martin

3:46 PM, May 05, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins & Isabella Martin

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter