First annual CAP City dance competition busts a move in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The participants at CAP CITY a dance competition held in Rotary Park Saturday can really bust a move– the event hosted by All of the Above Hip Hop Academy held its first annual competition with prizes food and excellent footwork.

“Breakdancing is really one of the purest forms of hip hop," said Rashad Muhammad with All of the Above Hip Hop Academy. "So we have beat boys from Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ohio, Toronto, all over the region and even some national competitors who came to the city to compete.”

The all day event kicked off with two rounds of kids competing against each other for a $200 dollar grand prize and later in the day adults competed.

“The prize money is fifteen hundred dollars cash so if you’ve got some skills from like the 80s and 90s that you can refresh come out here and get busy," he said.

If you missed Saturday’s event but still want to do a little shimmy All of the Above Hip Hop Academy offers classes year round here's a link to their webpage.

