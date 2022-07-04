Watch Now
Firework sales spike ahead of Fourth of July, Pro Fireworks meets demand despite supply chain issues

Pro Fireworks
Yasmeen Ludy
Firework selection at Pro Fireworks
Pro Fireworks
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 22:21:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Firework sales are up by 35 percent this year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association, but Pro Fireworks is not worried about running out.

"So supply is up for us. Demand is also up," said Pro Fireworks CEO James Stajos.

While some smaller businesses don't have a lot of merchandise, that isn't a problem for Stajos, who says they have had thousands of new customers in the last week.

"We reordered in April of last year, knowing of the supply chain issue. So our fireworks were coming in August, September, October and November. We were fully stocked by New Year's this year. And then they just kept coming even after that, " he said.

Even though the cost of fireworks is up by 35% across the country, Stajos said customers won't see that when they are shopping at Pro Fireworks.

"With our supply being way up, we were able to cut our margin. We've got high supply, high demand, we're able to reduce the cost," he said.

Pro Fireworks will be open until 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July for any last minute show stoppers.

