Firefighter safety: UM Health-Sparrow holds free cancer screenings for local firefighters and paramedics

According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, who face a higher risk of diagnosis than the public

Jenna Gutierrez, Lansing Fire Department paramedic, has experienced this first hand when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast year a couple years ago

Since then, Gutierrez along with firefighters across our neighborhoods have been advocating for more research and funding for cancer preventative measures

In attached story, I visited University of Michigan Health Sparrow as they held free cancer screenings for firefighters and also heard from Gutierrez about the importance of these screenings

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Firefighters across my Lansing neighborhood risk their lives each day going into dangerous situations that can lead them here.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at University of Michigan Health Sparrow Hospital where they're doing their part to ensure each firefighter has access to cancer screenings that could ultimately save their lives.

"I have a natural calling to help other people," said Jenna Gutierrez, Lansing Fire Department paramedic.

In her 9 years with the Lansing Fire department, Jenna Gutierrez has had many days she'll never forget.

One of those days being when she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

"Until it happened to me it was just a blip on my radar but once it happened to me it was life changing," Gutierrez said.

After 6 rounds of chemotherapy and weekly immunotherapy, Jenna's calling of helping shifted to raising awareness around the high risks of cancer in firefighters and paramedic.

"That was really eye opening for a lot of us at the department. There were 2 other women at the time who were actively employed who developed breast cancer too," Gutierrez said.

According to the U.S Fire Administration, firefighters have a 9% higher risk of developing cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to the general public..

In an effort to promote early detection, University of Michigan Health Sparrow's oncology team spent Tuesday evening providing free cancer screenings to firefighters across our neighborhoods.

Asya Lawrence

"We have time to talk to them about other screening options like hey by the way are you up date on your mammograms? Or hey by the way do you smoke maybe we should stop that? It just gives us an opportunity to make sure they're taken care of as well," said Brittani Thomas, UM Health Sparow Oncologist.

Asya Lawrence

In recent years, more research and money have gone toward cancer preventative measures in our neighborhoods including a more than half a million dollars in state grant funding for the Lansing Fire Department.

Firefighters like Gutierrez say the increase in awareness can be life changing for so many.

"It's the difference between finding out you have stage one cancer vs stage 4, it's just astronomically different," Gutierrez said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook