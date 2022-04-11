Fire destroys warehouse near downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Fire destroyed a warehouse on Hosmer Street early this morning, filling much of downtown Lansing with a smoky haze.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze that broke out in a metal building behind CubeSmart Self Storage.

“So approximately 4:30 this morning, our crews were called out for possible structure fire at this location," said Captain Steve Mazurek with the Lansing Fire Department. "When they arrived on scene, they had heavy fire through the roof already.”

“We're still hitting hotspots," Mazurek said. "We had to call an excavator… We're actually pulling equipment, material out of the, the structure itself, the structure is completely down. But we can't get to the bulk of the fire, which is underneath all the sheet metal and whatnot.”

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say determining the cause of the blaze will be difficult.

"It is going to be some time before we can determine a cause," Mazurek said. "There's such extensive damage, it's going to be very difficult to difficult at best to determine, but the fire marshal's office is on scene and once we get the fire put out completely and make it safe, then they may be able to you know go around and do a little bit of digging and find out but it's going to be very, very difficult at best because the damage is just so extensive”

The Lansing Board of Water & Light says close to 1,100 homes in the area were without power this morning, but service was restored by around 5 a.m.

