Fire cadets needed: The Lansing Fire Department is looking to train the next generation of firefighters

The Lansing Fire Department has launched their Part- Time fire cadet program

This program is aimed towards Lansing residents between the ages of 17 to 21 and will give them real world experience and certifications that will prepare them for full time jobs

In the attached story I spoke with Rahshemeer Neal, Lansing Fire community resource officer captain about this new program and how it will benefit youth in our neighborhoods

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Lansing Fire is looking to bring in the next generation of fire cadets through their newest program that's aimed to make the transition into the department smoother.

"One of our goals and initiatives was to increase our recruitment and retention efforts" said Rahshemeer Neal, Lansing Fire community resource officer captain.

Officials from emergency services across our neighborhoods have been vocal about the ebbs and flows of staffing over the last few years.

"but its up and down mostly for the fire service" said Neal.

And while recruitment has seen some lows, the number of calls is staying steady.

"We average about close to 30,000 calls a year" Neal revealed.

To tackle this challenge, the Lansing Fire Department is looking to bring in 6 aspiring cadets for its first part-time paid fire cadet program.

Those who complete the program will leave with their emergency medical responders license

"Also they will get their CPR certification which is good for 2 years and the emergency medical responders national certification" said Neal.

Lansing Fire says there's a reason the department is gearing the cadet program towards a specific age group, young adults between 17 to 21.

"We're dealing with a lot of different crime and things like that within those age groups throughout our city." Neal said.

According to Lansing Police, out of the 7 deadly shootings in this year, 2 of those victims were under the age of 20. The fire departments says they want to do their part to keep youth off of the streets and in positions where they can learn useful skills

"City of Lansing residents will get preference for these positions so if we can spark and motivate these individuals to come to the fire service; Lets do good for our community instead of negative" Neal said.

In the coming weeks, the fire department will continue recruitment efforts that they say will help keep our communities safe all while giving the next generation a glimpse of the many roles the department plays

"Experience in this field is your best teacher so its not a matter of if something is going to happen its a matter of when and their going to get that experience" Rahshemeer Neal said.

The last day to apply for thefire cadet program is July 31st

