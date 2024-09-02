FIRE AT LANSING AIRPORT

LANSING, Mich — A fire broke out in a hangar at the Capital Region International Airport around 6pm Sunday night.

According to airport authorities the fire was contained with the help of the Lansing Fire Department and there were no injuries.

No airport operations were impacted and there was no interruption to flights.

