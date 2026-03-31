LANSING, Mich — Blue Bell neighbors and members of the Robinson Memorial Church gathered Monday afternoon for what they say was anything but a routine neighborhood meeting. Instead, it was a collective call for action over a longstanding encampment in the woods behind their homes that they say has reached a breaking point.

Blue Bell neighbors and Robinson Memorial Church members came together to demand action on a decade-old encampment behind their homes, citing growing safety concerns.

Neighbors say multiple fires, most recently on March 22, have made the situation “intolerable” and caused nearby damage.

Homeowners and property owner, RMC Pastor Michael West, are calling on city officials to enforce trespassing and public safety laws with a clear, actionable plan.

Advocacy groups support finding solutions, emphasizing cleanup efforts that respect the dignity of people living in the encampment.

WATCH: “Final Straw”: Blue Bell neighbors and Robinson Memorial Church members push for action after encampment fires

“Final Straw”: Blue Bell neighbors and Robinson Memorial Church members push for action after encampment fires

“This is not about homelessness,” said Mike Chaffee. “This is about recklessness, carelessness, and endangering not only themselves but the neighborhood.”

Homeowners described growing frustration as concerns over safety continue to escalate.

“The situation is getting intolerable,” said Loder Street homeowner Larry Smith.

Asya Lawrence

Smith says the encampment behind his property has existed for nearly a decade. He added that several organizations that assist unhoused individuals are already aware of the situation.

Still, neighbors say recent incidents have intensified their urgency, particularly a series of fires they believe are tied to the encampment.

“Last Sunday, March 22nd, was the fourth fire that I can count that required intervention by the fire department to get it under control,” Chaffee said.

Neighbors who were home during the latest fire reported damage to a nearby U-Haul facility, calling the incident their “final straw.”

That concern brought residents and the property owner, Pastor Michael A. West , together Monday afternoon, where they urged city officials to step in with a concrete plan.

“We are demanding a clear and enforceable plan to address the ongoing encampment, consistent enforcement of trespassing and public safety laws,” Pastor West said during the meeting.

The property is owned by Robinson Memorial Church of God in Christ in Lansing Township and Lansing officials say the upkeep of this property is the responsiblity of the owner.

Asya Lawrence

A statement we received from Scott Bean with the City of Lansing said:

“The City is aware of the unsanitary, unsafe living conditions that persist on this private property. Because this is private property, under the law, the property owners are responsible for cleaning and maintaining the site, and we strongly encourage them to secure the property. The City’s Code Enforcement office has recently issued a violation notice, but it is not the responsibility of the taxpayers to clean and maintain this or any other private property. We fully understand the frustrations of the neighbors and they should continue to push the property owner to maintain their property as required under the law.”

In the meantime, local advocacy groups say they want to be part of a collaborative solution, one that balances safety with compassion.

“It’s going to be a lot of work to find the solutions,” Kit with Punks With Lunch said. “I definitely think that cleanups are where to start, and that requires having respect and dignity for the folks who are living here.”

For now, Blue Bell residents say they are left waiting, hoping city leaders will respond with a plan that addresses both public safety concerns and the needs of the unhoused community.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.