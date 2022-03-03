February's 3 Degree Guarantee: Global Institute Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Global Institute of Lansing, housed right here in the heart of the city, is providing educational help to adult refugees, and Fox 47 is proud to support their mission.

They were our 3 Degree recipient last month and on Wednesday we stopped by with some good news.

“On behalf of Fox 47 News and Tripp’s Auto and Collision, I’d like to present the Global Institute of Lansing with this three degree guarantee check," said Kristi Tabor, an account executive with Fox 47.

The 3 Degree Guarantee is one of the ways Fox 47 gives back to the community we love. For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast our meteorologist gets right within three degrees, we donate $50 to charity. For every forecast above or below those three degrees, we double it to a $100 donation.

“With this donation we plan on purchasing additional chromebooks so our students can have access to technology at home. So they can continue their studies in addition to their time here in the classroom with us," said Paula Frantz the executive director of Global Institute of Lansing.

GLI says Lansing has been a leader in refugee settlement for more than four decades and this non-profit is committed to their success.

Congratulations Global Institute of Lansing! We thank you for all that you do in our community.

