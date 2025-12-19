Fatal Lansing crash claims life of 74-year-old woman in wheelchair

A 74-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Lansing street in her motorized wheelchair Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. at Cedar Street and Miller Road, according to the Lansing Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and found the woman had been struck while crossing the roadway.

Authorities say the woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police believe the driver was making a left turn when the crash occurred. Weather conditions may have played a role in the incident. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Accident investigators continue to gather facts related to the events leading up to the crash. Police are requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

