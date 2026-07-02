Fans celebrate in Old Town Lansing as Team USA advances to World Cup Round of 16

LANSING, Mich — Team USA is moving on to the World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0, marking the program's first knockout stage win since 2002.

WATCH: PACKED OZONE'S BREWHOUSE CELEBRATES AS TEAM USA ADVANCES TO WC ROUND OF 16

Packed Ozone's Brewhouse celebrates as Team USA advances to WC Round of 16

Fans packed Ozone's Brewhouse in Old Town Lansing to watch the match, with Team USA scoring a goal in each half.

Striker Folarin Balogun received a red card in the 64th minute after stepping on a defender's ankle, leaving Team USA down a player for the remainder of the match. The team still shut out Bosnia-Herzegovina.

WATCH: FANS CHEER AT OZONE'S BREWHOUSE IN LANSING AS TEAM USA ADVANCES TO KO STAGE

Fans cheer at Ozone's Brewhouse in Lansing as Team USA advances to KO stage

Local soccer coach Paul Chatfield said the energy surrounding each game continues to grow.

"Soccer is growing. It's huge. I mean it really is. Every World Cup at Ozone's grow and now it's like there's so much people packed outside. It's exciting to see. Every game is going to be bigger," Chatfield said.

Team USA's next opponent is Belgium, the team that eliminated the United States in the 2014 World Cup. That match begins at 8 p.m. Monday. Ozone's Brewhouse plans to hold another watch party for the match.

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