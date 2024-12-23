Watch Now
Fans at Lucky's Sports Bar energized after Lions' win over Bears

Fans at Lucky's Sports Bar in REO Town celebrate the Lions' win over the Bears, fueled by excitement over the team's return to win Column.
LANSING, Mich — “Keep Going. Playoffs. One game at a time.” Said Jones.

Sunday's win against the Chicago Bears is re-energizing fans here in Lansing.

At Lucky's Sports Bar in REO Town, owner Jeffrey Jones is thankful for the turnaround he’s seen in recent years.

“I'm just happy they went to the playoffs twice, back to back and we got great things looking forward to." Jones said.

“They got a lot of young players. They’ve got quite the quarterback that came from the Rams. They’re making him look awesome, and the ownership has finally turned something around and done something great for us.” he added.

The Lions play one more time before the new year, facing the 49ers on Monday, December 30th.

