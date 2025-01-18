Family of dog shot and killed by LPD Officer speaks

LANSING, Mich — “They're going to shoot your dog man!,” a resident said.

Those words echoed from the 400 Block of South Francis Avenue Thursday afternoon, right before a dog was shot and killed by a Lansing Police Officer.

“It was a puppy man,” said Alonzo Shaffer. “Itwas probably about 8 or 6 months old.”

After receiving a larceny complaint, officers said they tried to arrest a suspect, with an outstanding warrant, who was in a van resisting arrest. We talked to the alleged suspect's father Shaffer, who told a different side to the story.

“He didn't resist arrest or punch or anything,” he said. “He locked his legs or whatever because he was afraid of the police and the force they were using.”

A video of the incident, shot by a neighbor is making its rounds on social media. In it, you could see officers trying to get Shaffer’s son out of the van. Then when they got him out, thats when you could see the dog get out the van and make contact with officers. Shortly after, the video shows an office pull out his gun… and shot the dog.

Shaffer said he and his family are demanding answers and consequences against the officer involved.

“They need to come together and convict this officer of animal cruelty because that's not right man,” he said.

LPD confirmed that the officer who shot the dog has not been placed on leave. The provided the statement below:

"This was an unfortunate situation which resulted from Lansing officers placing a suspect into custody who was resisting officers both inside the vehicle and outside.”

Lansing Police Department